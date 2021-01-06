Pinehouse, Sask., residents trying to stay positive after huge spike in COVID-19 cases

Jonah Natomagan says it's been a difficult month in the northern village of Pinehouse.

Over the past two weeks, known active COVID-19 cases in the village have spiked to 101 on Jan. 5 from two on Dec. 23. There have been 135 cases in the community in total.

It's a staggering number for the tiny community, which only has a population of 1,052. That means more than one out of 10 people in the village has been infected.

Now, with an official outbreak declared in the village by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, health officials are begging young people to stay at home and not spread the disease further.

"It's an isolated community, so everyone knows one another," said Natomagan.

"We're like a big family. And I know when somebody's down and out, we just get together and we help the person."

On Tuesday, the village declared a state of emergency, telling everyone to stay at home and not travel out of the community.

Half of Pinehouse's cases have been in people under the age of 30 years old.

"Elderly people have a higher risk of complications with COVID-19," read a Facebook post from the community.

"We ask that this [younger] age group stay home and understand that you could give this virus to an elder who may be affected more severely."

Natomagan said he has been following this advice. The 22-year-old and his family spent Christmas at home this year instead of holding a large family gathering at the community hall like usual.

His father has diabetes and is immunocompromised.

"Yeah, there are scared people, but we're trying to take it day by day," said Natomagan.

"Just continue being a whole family that we are, as a community."

Northern outbreaks

COVID-19 continues to be a serious issue across northern Saskatchewan. While there have been local successes, outbreaks continue to be declared in many communities, including Ile-a-la-Crosse, Stanley Mission, La Loche, Cumberland House and Southend.

Dr. Nnamdi Ndbuka, medical health officer with the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority, said some of the main factors in northern outbreaks seems to be unnecessary travel outside of the community and community gatherings.

"These are high risk factors that are tending to cause an increase in cases," he said.

"We want to limit social interaction and keep that to a limited household."

Dr. Ndbuka is also hopeful that the Moderna vaccine roll out will help stabilize some northern communities. On Tuesday, vaccinations began in Ile-a-la-Crosse and Beaval, with 4,900 doses of the vaccine allocated to the north.

Pinehouse is located 375 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

