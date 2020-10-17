Pinehouse RCMP looking for escaped Besnard Lake inmate

Police in Pinehouse Lake are looking for a 29-year-old who escaped the Besnard Lake Correctional Facility in northern Saskatchewan on Friday afternoon.

An RCMP news release said police were informed that Travis Tyler Smith escaped from the correctional camp, about 150 kilometres south of La Ronge, around 2:10 p.m.

Police don't know what direction Smith was headed when he left, but said he has ties to the Montreal Lake and Weyakwin areas in central Saskatchewan.

Smith is described as approximately six feet tall and 205 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos.

Some of Smith's tattoos include "#5" on his left hand; a skull and cross on his right forearm; a skull with a ribbon on his left chest area; and the word "mom" on the right side of his neck.

Smith was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a dark, long-sleeved shirt, a plaid jacket and a black Nike hat.

Police said Smith can be dangerous and advised the public to not approach him. Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts was asked to contact 911, Pinehouse Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.