From inspection to inquiry: Sask. government elevates scrutiny of Pinehouse village

The Saskatchewan government is elevating its inspection of the Northern Village of Pinehouse into an inquiry, which will include a financial audit.

"This is not a decision that I take lightly," Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said in a press release. "But one that I believe will help answer some outstanding questions, and more importantly lead to greater stability within the village and the local council, something that the residents of the community deserve."

The province first announced an inspection into the village in December 2018. The inspection focused on the village's practices related to Saskatchewan's Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (LAFOIP).

The inspection also included an overview of the village's general operations and business activities, as well a high-level summary of the village's financial situation and obligations.

Saskatchewan's privacy commissioner Ron Kruzeniski called for a formal investigation into the village in November 2018. He accused the village of embarking on a sustained campaign of obstruction.

Kruzeniski said that the village did not provide information, or provided inadequate information in a delayed manner, over a five-year period.

"No town or village should be able to flagrantly disregard or obstruct the operation of a provincial statute," he wrote.

Many of the Freedom of Information requests were filed by D'arcy Hande, a writer who was initially investigating possible connections between the village council and the Nuclear Waste Management Association.

He had also submitted a request for information on salary and expense claims for the village's councillors and mayor.

The government brought on lawyer Neil Robertson to lead the inspection into the village. Robertson has more than 36 years of experience in municipal law and working with the public sector. He submitted his report in early March.

On Thursday, the government announced it was expanding Robertson's power so he can conduct an official inquiry.

"Transitioning from an inspection to an inquiry will grant Mr. Robertson additional powers under The Northern Municipalities Act, 2010 (sections 417 to 422) to explore outstanding questions that were raised within his report," the government wrote in a press release.

The report will become public once the process is complete.

The province has also appointed Hasan Akhtar, a public servant of five years and "expert" on northern municipal matters, to provide guidance to the local council.