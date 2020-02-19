Village of Pinehouse councillors should not be removed from office, provincial inquiry says

The Village of Pinehouse was not deliberately falling short of its obligations to respond to freedom of information requests, a province-order inquiry has concluded.

A report by former justice William Vancise released Wednesday found "no evidence that there has been an abuse of office" by the mayor or council.

The report recommends the mayor and council stay in their positions.

The inquiry into the village was called after Ron Kruziniski, the province's information and privacy commissioner, accused the village of a sustained campaign of obstruction over a period of several years.

The inquiry's 212-page report also looked at the village's non-compliance with The Northern Municipalities Act (NMA) and the Local Authority Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (LA FOIP).

"This report is not an exoneration, nor will the province accept a 'business as usual' approach from the village," Lori Carr, minister of Government Relations, said in a news release.

Pinehouse Mayor Mike Natomagan was unavailable for comment on Wednesday. Staff at the village office said the mayor and council were out of the village.

Vancise said he has been satisfied that Pinehouse administration is working to remedy its problems, including getting in compliance with the NMA.

Carr said in the news release that a team of officials from the ministry will be sent to the village "to provide hands-on assistance to the local council" to meet the requirements of provincial legislation. The positions will remain in Pinehouse for up to six months.