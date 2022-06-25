Provincial authorities probe death of female inmate at Prince Albert prison

Provincial and police officials are investigating the death of a woman who was declared dead in her cell at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said in a news release that the inmate, 33, was found unresponsive in her cell Friday morning.

According to the release, correctional staff called EMS and "initiated life-saving measures," but the woman was pronounced dead at about 8:45 a.m.

As of Friday's release, authorities were trying to find the woman's next of kin to notify them of her death.

The ministry said her death was not related to COVID-19, and it will be conducting an internal investigation.

The Prince Albert Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are also said to be investigating.