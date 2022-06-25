Provincial authorities probe death of female inmate at Prince Albert prison
Ministry of Correction, Policing and Public Safety among those investigating death
Provincial and police officials are investigating the death of a woman who was declared dead in her cell at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert.
The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said in a news release that the inmate, 33, was found unresponsive in her cell Friday morning.
According to the release, correctional staff called EMS and "initiated life-saving measures," but the woman was pronounced dead at about 8:45 a.m.
As of Friday's release, authorities were trying to find the woman's next of kin to notify them of her death.
The ministry said her death was not related to COVID-19, and it will be conducting an internal investigation.
The Prince Albert Police Service and Saskatchewan Coroners Service are also said to be investigating.