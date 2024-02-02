Woman, 24, on remand at Pine Grove Correctional Centre dies at hospital

A woman inmate on remand at the Pine Grove Correctional Centre died in hospital on Thursday, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Corrections staff initiated life-saving measures after finding the woman, 24, in distress in a living unit at about 4:10 p.m.

She was transported to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert by paramedics, where she was declared dead about an hour after being found at the jail.

The Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners's Service have since been notified and are investigating the death, the release says. The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will hold its own internal investigation.

So far, no foul play is suspected in the woman's death, the release says.

She is the second inmate to die in 2024 while on remand at Pine Grove.