How this Saskatchewan air force pilot's WW II service tag was discovered and returned after 79 years

When Darren Rigby, a British man who goes metal detecting on weekends, recently discovered the Second World War service tag of a Saskatchewan air force pilot, he decided he had to find a way to return it to the pilot's family, nearly 80 years after it was likely lost.

"It's nice to know someone is sitting there smiling," Rigby told CBC News from Somerset, England. "Hopefully I'll find a few more things that will make somebody else happy."

Back in the spring, Rigby was using his metal detector to search a farmer's field near Zeals House, a historic countryside manor in Wiltshire, England, that dates back to the 1300s. It was requisitioned as an air force base, RAF Zeals, in the Second World War, while an airstrip was created at a nearby farm.

A metal detector enthusiast searched a farmer's field near this sprawling countryside manor, known as Zeals House, in southern England. According to a recent real estate listing, it was requisitioned as an air force base in the Second World War, while an airfield was created at a nearby farm. (Knight Frank)

Rigby, who has been a metal detector hobbyist for 35 years, said he has found Roman coins, medieval artifacts, jewelry, and war memorabilia such as dog tags and bullets. But this discovery was unique for two reasons: the small, oval tag is gold-plated, and it has the name "Frank Chad" clearly visible, with the Royal Canadian Air Force emblem.

"Because it's got a person's name on it, in my head, it belongs to that person," Rigby said.

He began to search the internet for Frank Chad.

Darren Rigby is a metal detector hobbyist who scours the countryside in southern England for interesting discoveries. He recently found a service tag that once belonged to a Saskatchewan air force pilot. (Samanda Brace/CBC )

Pilot Frank Chad

Flt. Lt. Frank Chad grew up in Prince Albert, Sask. When the Second World War broke out, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and spent three and half years flying missions throughout Europe in Mosquito fighter planes. He was part of No. 410 night fighter squadron, briefly stationed at RAF Zeals in 1944.

Frank survived the war, unlike more than 17,000 others who served in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Flt. Lt. Frank Chad, fourth from the left, served in No. 410 Squadron of the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Submitted by Joe Chad)

He returned to Prince Albert, where he raised 13 children, ran a sporting goods store, and stayed active with service clubs and the Catholic school board.

His son Joe, 62, said his father rarely talked about his military time.

"Dad, along with most veterans, didn't really talk about their time in the service. So we didn't learn a whole pile growing up," Joe said.

A British man used Frank Chad's online obituary to track down his family and return a service tag discovered 79 years after it was likely lost. (Grey's Funeral Home)

Frank died in 2007 at the age of 86, so Joe was surprised to receive a phone call in May from the funeral home that handled his father's funeral arrangements 16 years earlier. He was told that a man in England had reached out to the funeral home asking for the family's contact info after finding Frank Chad's obituary online.

Joe and Rigby got in touch, and Rigby mailed the service tag to the Chad family this fall.

Rigby humble

"Hats off to Darren," Joe said."What a great guy. Ya know, there's probably many people who would think of it as, maybe, a little trinket and throw it away, or not go that next step to try to locate the history, the background and the family."

Rigby is happy the tag is back with Frank's family, but uncomfortable with receiving too much credit.

"It makes me feel like I've done something really special, which I haven't. It's not like I've saved someone's life. I've just sent them a piece of something that belonged to them," Rigby said.

Joe said he made his own discovery after his father's death.

Frank always had a dresser drawer that was off-limits to his children. After he died, his adult children dug inside the drawer and found a paper with Frank's writing. It described the moment he returned home from war.

In Prince Albert, Sask., Joe Chad, 62, stands in front of his father's air force uniform and holds the recently returned Second World War service tag that bears Frank Chad's name. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Joe read his father's words aloud for CBC News.

"Arriving back to Canada in late '44, landing in Halifax, I knelt on the ground and gave thanks to God for sparing my life with the promise that I would give life, assisting man as much as I could."

Now. Joe is so moved by Rigby's efforts to return the service tag that he's become inspired to learn more about his father's experiences overseas.

"We sort of take a lot of things for granted. But it's caused me to start to do a little bit more research and learn a little bit more about not only my Dad, but other veterans," Joe said.