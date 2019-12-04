Pilot in plane crash that killed 3 from Sask. had expired student permit

The Transportation Safety Board says the pilot of a small plane that crashed in southeastern Alberta in June, killing all three people on board, had an expired student pilot permit.

The board posted new details about the collision in an occurrence report. It also says there are no Transport Canada records that show the pilot had a licence to fly passengers at night.

The private plane was heading from Medicine Hat, Alta., to Moose Jaw, Sask., on the night of June 1.

It was reported overdue and, following a search, was found the next day in a field about 30 kilometres east of Medicine Hat.

The pilot and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. They were later identified as Jim Wilk, Kerry DePape and Justin Filteau, all from Moose Jaw, Sask.

Kerry DePape (left) and Jim Wilk were both killed in a plane crash near Medicine Hat, Alta., Saturday. ((L) Kerry DePape/Facebook (R) Supplied by Walchuk Masonry Ltd.)

Wilk and DePape were the fathers of the bride and groom for an upcoming wedding last summer.

"He was a very capable pilot, that's the saddest part," Rob Walchuk, a friend of Wilk and DePape told CBC in June. "Everything was about safety."

Wilk was remembered as always giving back, and DePape as a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Justin Filteau was remembered by his mother Nancy Jewitt-Filteau.

"He loved life, he lived life to the fullest and the fastest," she said in June. "He was never afraid to try anything."