New pickleball facility for Regina included in city budget

Included in the City of Regina's approved 2022 budget is money for a pickleball facility.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. It is usually played on a badminton court with a paddle — which is longer than a table tennis paddle — and a wiffle ball, .

The City of Regina has put $120,000 in this year's budget toward a new pickleball facility, which is to be located in Douglas Park. The city is set to spend $1.5 million over five years for the facility.

Reg Lakness, the president of Pickleball Regina, said the organization started in 2017 and had about five to ten members. Currently, Lakness said there are around 850 active members.

He said the group sees new members "basically daily."

"Our programs have been shut down because of where we play indoors, with Agribition in the facilities," he said. "It will be starting up the first week of January again and our members are waiting to get back at it again."

Lakness said the city has been in contact with him regarding plans for the new outdoor facility.

He said designing of the facility will happen in 2022, with construction hopefully happening in 2023 and a grand opening in 2024.

"We've been in touch with the city as a board, we know our members are looking forward to play outside on some dedicated courts," he said.

He said there are currently two places in the city with dedicated pickleball outdoor courts, one of which is in Douglas Park.

"We're hoping to get maybe between eight and 12 courts, we'll be talking to the city on the design."