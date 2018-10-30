Piapot First Nation in state of emergency after fire at water treatment plant: Chief

A fire at the water treatment plant on the Piapot First Nation has put the community in a state of emergency, according to Chief Jeremy Fourhorns.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Payepot School was closed for the day.​ Fourhorns said they are working on a plan to get a temporary water treatment plant to the First Nation within the week.

He said most of the homes in the community are not hooked up to the water treatment plant. The First Nation has secured an alternate source of water for all those affected.

Chief Fourhorns said the leadership and the community is banding together and understands that this won't be an overnight process.