Man dead after collision on Piapot First Nation
Leah Nicole Pratt, 43, will appear in court to face charges Monday morning.
Police say a 33-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car driven by 43-year-old Leah Nicole Pratt.
Southey RCMP responded to this call Saturday at around 2:20 p.m. CST. Pratt was arrested at the scene.
The victim was airlifted to hospital in Regina, but was pronounced dead when he arrived.
Pratt is facing one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing death.
RCMP said in a release that they are continuing to investigate the incident.
Pratt will appear in court Monday morning.