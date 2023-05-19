Content
Piapot arts community remembers those lost

The Piapot First Nation celebrated its fifth annual Arts and Language Festival, with a theme of 'Honouring the Buffalo.'

First Nation holds 5th annual Piapot Memorial Arts and Language Festival

Sarah Onyango · CBC News ·
A group of children are running in a circle on stage.
Students preschool to grade 12 all participated in the arts and language festival. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

An arts festival at Chief Payepot School this year was also a memoriam for four artists who died on their way to the community eight years ago.

The theme of the fifth annual Piapot Memorial Arts and Language Festival, held Thursday on the First Nation about 50  kilometres north of Regina, was  "Honouring the Buffalo." 

It was the first time the festival was held in the Piapot community since 2018. Students, parents and elders gathered for a collection of visual art, dancing and singing.

A group of students sit on a stage one is holding a microphone while the rest listen.
Grade 8-12 students performed a play entitled 'White Calf Buffalo Woman Play.' (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Principal Nicole Crowe said the festival is considered ceremony for the school. 

"Today is about making Treaty 4, to celebrate our artists that we lost and what we learned from them," Crowe said. 

The festival honoured four members of the arts community who died in a 2015 car crash: Michele Sereda, Narcisse Blood, Michael Green and Lacey Morin-Desjarlais. 

Michael Green, Narcisse Blood, Michele Sereda and Lacy Morin-Desjarlais.
Clockwise from upper left are Michael Green, Narcisse Blood, Michele Sereda and Lacy Morin-Desjarlais. (Facebook)

The four were on their way to Piapot to discuss plans for a program called Making Treaty 4. 

Each was a prominent member of the Regina and Calgary arts scene.

The accident left the arts community in shock. Chief Payepot School staff cancelled the arts and language festival that year. 

Preserving culture 

Samantha Morris-Kaiswatum, a Grade 12 student, considers the festival an honour. 

"The culture is very important to us to showcase because our language is dying and after our elders and elderly people pass on, it's really a chance that this will not exist anymore," said Morris-Kaiswatum.   

The artwork decorating the school was all done by the students, including a buffalo hide prepared, hung and painted with symbols.

A buffalo hide hangs with paintings of different symbols.
The buffalo hide was prepared and decorated entirely by students. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC )

The showcase was a collection of the school's interdisciplinary art programs.

Each class, preschool to Grade 12, worked on a visual project together and prepared a performance. 

Students from surrounding areas were in attendance. Lumsden School and Standing Buffalo School students participated in the festival with songs and language presentations. 

"This is what it's about, bringing people together," said Crowe. "Good thoughts, good feelings for our children and our community." 

Three pow wow dancers stand on stage ready to perform.
The Piapot Pow Wow Dance Troupe performed at the festival as well. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
A corner of buffalo hide with paintings of bannock, butterflies and a tree.
The buffalo hide was newly hung in the school for the festival. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC )

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sarah Onyango

Editorial Assistant

Sarah Onyango is an intern covering current affairs at CBC Saskatchewan. She can be reached at sarah.onyango@cbc.ca

