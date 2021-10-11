Sask. physicians' ability to bill for abortion pill will increase access: doctors

Two years ago Saskatchewan became the last province in Canada to provide universal coverage for a so-called abortion pill — and now doctors who offer it are finally being paid for the appointments..

Mifegymiso, a two-drug combination, can be taken up to nine weeks after pregnancy, according to the government of Canada. It was added to the Saskatchewan Drug Plan in 2017, but wasn't universally covered by the plan until June 2019 after students and the provincial NDP caucus called on the province to cover the costs.

But it wasn't until early October that doctors could bill for the drug. Up until Oct. 1, only doctors who performed surgical abortions were directly compensated. Those who prescribed the abortion pill had to bill it as a counselling or consultation and didn't receive compensation.

It deterred some doctors in the province from taking the time to prescribe the pill.

"Now that it can be billed properly, and physicians can be compensated for the amount of time that it takes, we're hoping it will increase the number of physicians … willing to offer that service to patients who need it," said Dr. Carla Holinaty, a family doctor based in Saskatoon.

Holinaty hopes that the new coverage will help women who would have had trouble obtaining the pill, especially for those living in rural or remote areas.

She said prior to the change, it was nearly "impossible" for some women to obtain the pill. Some patients have to travel long distances to an urban centre to get a prescription, often taking a day or two off work and incurring travel, child care and accommodation expenses.

Women still face challenges with health services

While the pill may be more widely accessible, women still face issues accessing health-care services. Before COVID-19, finding information on terminating a pregnancy was "often shrouded in secrecy and shame in the province," said Heather Hale, executive director of the Saskatoon Sexual Health clinic.

Surgical abortions are only available in Saskatoon and Regina, so there's a geographic barrier for women who live elsewhere, which is exacerbated by the lack of transportation options, said Hale.

It's even further complicated by the inconsistencies in abortion access. In Regina, surgical abortions are performed up to 18 weeks and six days, and no doctor's referral is needed. In Saskatoon, women can get an abortion up to 12 weeks but need a doctor's referral.

Hale said women may have to travel out of the province and bear those expenses if they don't meet those timelines.

Access to health-care services like abortion depends on "if you have money in your bank account," said Frederique Chabot, director of health promotion at Action Canada for Sexual Health and Rights.

"But if you don't, then good luck."

Access to health services during pandemic

Sexual and reproductive health has become undervalued even more during the pandemic, Chabot said.

"Sexual health is stigmatized, wildly stigmatized, and that often means it's de-prioritized in health systems, and by governments and funding bodies," Chabot said.

As Saskatchewan deals with record COVID-19 hospitalizations, it has reduced services at its hospital-run Women's Health Centre in Regina and at sexual health clinics.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority would not disclose what services are being reduced but did say surgical abortions continue to be a priority.

"When there's a public health crisis like COVID-19, sexual and reproductive health needs don't go away, they often get more urgent," Chabot said.

"When we take away more resources, and prioritize one crisis over another, we find communities that suddenly don't have educational programs or followups, don't have specialists who can help people make sexual health plans, [places to] get tested for [sexually transmitted infections], or support for people who test positive for STIs."

Hales also said sexual health is in a crisis in Saskatchewan.

"That's looking at STI infection. Rates of HIV are very high. We have a syphilis outbreak that's happening, and we also have the highest provincial rate of adolescent pregnancy, and high provincial rates of sexual violence," she said.

"All of those pieces together really create challenges and impacts on individuals' health."