Physician town hall reveals provincial death rate per 100,000 highest in the country

A town hall for physicians in Saskatchewan has shed some light on the COVID situation in the province and gives greater context for the latest COVID-19 numbers.

The COVID mortality rate in Saskatchewan per 100,00 people jumped in the last two weeks, to 4.7 from 2.3, the highest rate among the provinces.

"One of the real unfortunate, sobering realities that is important we really acknowledge, particularly at this two year anniversary, is the lagging indicators of hospitalization and mortality," Dr. Johnmark Opondo, Saskatoon medical health officer, said at the town hall.

"Our death peak for Omicron is similar to what we saw with Delta, which was reportedly a much more severe strain of COVID."

One part of the presentation showed how different regions were hit harder with deaths. The Integrated Northern Health Region had 2.5 times more deaths per 100,000 than Saskatoon.

"These disparities are related to a variety of factors, such as the degree of community spread, vulnerability of individuals with COVID and other issues, which really deserve us looking more into, particularly if there are prevention opportunities," Opondo said.

The presentation also indicated that deaths in younger age groups are happening, even when there are no underlying conditions present.

"Boosters, or third doses, do reduce this risk, and they are critically important for all ages," Dr. John Froh, deputy chief medical officer, pandemic, said at the town hall.

Opondo said COVID could become seasonal, like the flu. If it does, it's something we still need to prepare for, he said.

"A prolonged plateau phase is NOT benign," one part of the presentation reads. "It takes it toll, as it means we need to prepare for sustained capacity pressures."