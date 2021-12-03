Physician helping leading province's pandemic response honoured with award

One of the physicians leading the pandemic response for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has earned this year's Dr. Dennis A. Kendel Distinguished Service Award from the province's College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. John Froh is the SHA's deputy chief medical officer for the pandemic, but he also is involved in many other aspects of health care, including being an emergency room doctor and a STARS transport physician.

Froh said being part of the Emergency Operations Centre for the SHA has been very stressful, but also rewarding.

"It has been a real highlight of my career in terms of the management of the pandemic and just readying our health system and preparing it for the people of this province," Froh said.

One of the most difficult decisions Froh made was sending COVID patients out of province because of the overwhelming number of critically ill patients.

"That was a very hard and challenging decision," Froh said. "The teams that we put in place to to do that did an amazing job in a very tough circumstance."

The Distinguished Service Award is given for outstanding contributions to physician leadership and to physician engagement in quality improvements in health care in Saskatchewan.

Sending Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients to Ontario was a hard decision, says Dr. John Froh. (Reuters)

Froh's work in trauma care, disaster medicine and transport medicine has informed critical care medical control protocols in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, as well as the STARS air ambulance program, said a news release from the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"He has also contributed to the development of a community outreach education program, the Mobile Education Unit, for providing critical care, trauma and mass casualty education and preparation to rural and regional health care teams," the release stated.

Froh said the pandemic has pushed health-care workers and the health-care system to the limit and beyond.

"Our front-line clinical health-care workers are very tired, I think they're beaten up after this wave and we're not out of it yet," he said.

"With new variants emerging, there's a lot of questions, a lot of anxiety, and there's a need to continue doing the things that we know work to to mitigate the spread of of all COVID variants."

He said the hard lessons learned from this pandemic will help improve the health system in the future.

"It's like in cardiology, when we do a stress test we put a patient on a treadmill and we see if they get chest pain and we see if they have ECG changes," Froh said. "Well, our health system just underwent an extreme stress test.

"I think that the lessons learned here have been hard lessons learned, and I think they will inform future action both within pandemic and also post-pandemic, because this pandemic will end."