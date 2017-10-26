Here's what you should and shouldn't do while you and your kids are physical distancing

COVID-19 has changed the way people in Saskatchewan and around the world live their lives. It can be even more challenging for those with kids.

Dr. Johnmark Opondo, Saskatoon medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), says he recognizes the parenting challenges that come with COVID-19, but doesn't recommend kids from different households play together yet.

"In reality, what we've asked parents to do is try and keep your kids home as much as possible," he said.

"There's a lot of leeway for free play in the backyard, but not inviting other kids for play dates."

Starting next month, you can theoretically get your haircut or see a chiropractor - but can you let your kids play with their friends? How does keeping that 2 metre distance work if you're riding bikes? Taking shots in street hockey? Or playing basketball? The guidelines on kids playing outdoors are muddy and that means parents have to enforce rules they are unsure of themselves. Dr. Johnmark Opondo is a Medical Health Officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority. He spoke with Saskatoon Morning's Jennifer Quesnel. 7:57

He said games like street hockey, kickball or basketball should be discouraged. Kids might have to touch the same equipment or could get too close to each other.

"When kids get together, there is more difficulty in keeping that two-metre distance."

Opondo recommended riding bikes, going for walks, going to a public space like a park early when there are less people, or simply playing in the backyard.

"We've made quite a bit of sacrifices in terms of social distancing and keeping kids away, but all those sacrifices can be risked by going out too prematurely," he said.

Opondo said that some transmission risks are not very clearly known right now. He said he wants kids to know they are helping society by staying home as much as possible, even if they can't always see the direct results.