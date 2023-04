PHOTOS | Connor Bedard's final junior game before the NHL draft

Connor Bedard's Regina Pats lost 4-1 to the Saskatoon Blades in Game 7 of their first round WHL playoff series on April 10. The loss means it was Bedard's last junior game before the NHL draft, where he is expected to be picked first overall.

