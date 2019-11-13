Regina photography projects aims to break stereotypes of homelessness

Scott Aspinall says a chat with a woman who experienced homelessness showed him how thin the margin between a life like his and one like hers could be. He was struck by how they both had the same history.

"She had a university degree in business administration, and ended up working in the construction industry for many years," he said. "The difference between her and I: she was on the street and I was living in my home."

Aspinall said the main reason for the difference was broken relationships. Aspinall had a supportive family and network, but she didn't have any of that support. When things were tough for her, there was no one to hold her up.

Now, her story and many others are part of YQR Stories, a collection of portraits at the Junction Creative Studio. The exhibit aims to break down stereotypes of poverty one person at a time.

Laura told Scott Aspinall she's slowly building up to where she wants to be. She used to live out on the streets. Now Carmichael is a second home. (Submitted by Scott Aspinall)

Aspinall and his wife founded their non-profit Maybell Developments more than four years ago. He said they were motivated to walk around meeting people by a desire to understand what was going on in Regina on a deeper level.

He was struck by their stories because it wasn't the stereotypes he had heard growing up.

"You make some assumptions about people that are down on their luck," he said. "Maybe they were responsible for a portion or all of their situation — and that was really not what we heard."

Len says Jesus changed his life in 2000, and helped him with tough times. (Submitted by Scott Aspinall)

Scott decided to take a camera along and transcribed people's stories to share on social media (with permission).

Aspinall said that 90 per cent of the time, stereotypes — that people experiencing homelessness are criminals, using the money for the next fix or are lazy — don't ring true.

"There is a lot of adversity and there's a lot of trauma — mental illness played a big part — there's just a lot of hardship."

Mike lived on the streets for two years and now works as a Carmichael volunteer helping with donations. (Submitted by Scott Aspinall)

Aspinall said he hopes his photographs break the stereotypes down.

"So that we can see every human as being created in the image of God and that they are worthy of love, dignity and respect," he said. "Looking at that person a little bit differently. Seeing that they are full of abilities, hopes and dreams just like everybody else."

Kerry is one of the people photographed by Scott Aspinall in the YQR Stories project with Carmichael Outreach. (Submitted by Scott Aspinall)

Aspinall​​said he ​​​hopes the project might get people walking by a person on the street to stop and say "Hi."

"In my experience, they're looking for someone to talk to. Somebody that's actually going to open their ears and listen to them and hear their story."

Junction Creative Studio is at 2347 McIntyre Street in Regina. YQR Stories has free admission and is accepting donations. The exhibit is available to see until Nov. 30.