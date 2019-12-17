Photography project connects wolves, bison and Regina master's student

A woman's connection to animals has helped her heal and come to terms with her past.

Dianne Ouellette has a vivid memory of coming face-to-face with a wolf when she was five years old. Nobody ever believed her but the memory stayed.

"I remember the wolf being very large and I felt very small," she said. "Weirdly, I didn't feel like I was in danger. It was a very strange experience."

Ouellette grew up on a farm in Saskatchewan seeing wildlife all the time. She said that when she encountered the wolf, she carefully stepped backwards into the farmhouse. When she looked out the window, it was gone.

As a child she was always bringing home stray animals because she felt a connection to them, she said. Decades later, Ouellette still still has her love for the land and animals.

A bison kicks up dust while running. (Submitted by Dianne Ouellette)

"I would go for a lot of walks and hikes and always be on the lookout to see if I would see some sort of animal in the wilderness," she said.

Decades later, her love of wolves and bison as she grew up has become aen loo pawatamihk (or Wolf Dream), the research project for her master's degree in the faculty of media, art and performance at the University of Regina .

The project is about, "discovering and finding my spiritual connection to animals and the land through the lens," Ouellette said.

Dianne Ouellette set up her camera on a tripod at Grasslands National Park in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Dianne Ouellette)

For the past few years, Ouellette has been photographing and filming bison and wolves in their natural habitats. Ouellette often goes to the Grasslands National Park, where bison can roam freely and be photographed from a safe distance.

"When you see that dot in the distance coming toward you and then you realize it's a bison — then all of a sudden you see a coyote running — you're like 'Wow," Ouellette said. "It's an amazing experience. I recommend it for everyone."

Exploring her spirituality and history also opened up some family stories, she said.

"One was specifically about my grandmother being murdered in 1971 in Edmonton. And the more I talked about it, and the more I connected with animals and the land, the more I felt like I was on a path to healing," she said.

"It became a form of reconciliation for myself."

Dianne Ouellette photographs from a safe distance with a telephoto lens. (Submitted by Dianne Ouellette)

Ouellette shows her journey through her images. She captures them in colour then covers them with a black and white layer — symbolizing a blanket.

"Blankets are used in ceremony as a form of healing," she said. "So when I laid the blanket over the photo — I would start to erase and bring true colour to the surface."

Using symbolic colours and going through the process for her master's degree gives Ouellette hope.

"It was hope for the future that I would find more information on my identity."