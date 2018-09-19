Regina protest highlights Phoenix pay system problems for Sask. federal employees

The federal government's Phoenix payroll problems were put on blast in Regina on Wednesday morning.

A group of federal employees gathered at the busy intersection of Victoria Avenue and Arcola Avenue to voice the effect the payroll debacle has had on employees and their families.

"If you don't know if you're getting a paycheque, you're not going to go out to dinner. ... You're not going to put your kid in a hockey camp or extra activities," said Marianne Hladun, regional executive vice-president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

The Phoenix pay system for federal government employees, launched in Feb. 2016, has been fraught with errors. Thousands of federal public servants have been underpaid, overpaid or not paid at all.

The system just isn't working, according to the protestors. They spoke of homes having to be re-mortgaged, or receiving no pay raises in years.

Federal employees and their families are essentially living pay cheque to pay cheque because of the uncertainty that comes with the Phoenix pay system, said Marianne Hladun. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

"They're your food inspectors They're your border officers. They're the admins that process your EI," Hladun said.

"All of these workers go to work every single day and yet for the last two years they don't know from paycheque to paycheque if they're going to receive any money."

The 2018 federal budget included $16 million to fund an exploration phase that's now underway, with government officials talking to companies interested in landing the contract to design a better payroll and human resources system for employees.

The union is also asking for damages from the feds and a national public inquiry.