Police present during search of Phillip Levac's home testify at sexual assault trial

Four Crown witnesses testified on Thursday, the third day of the trial of 32-year-old Phillip Lionel Levac. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

The identity of the alleged victim, a girl who was 14 years old at the time, is protected by a publication ban. She testified previously that she met Levac at the gym.

One man testified in Regina's Court of Queen's Bench that he saw Levac with a girl who he thought was around 12 at the Lawson Aquatic Centre. The witness said Levac was helping her with abdominal exercises. He took photos of the two of them together because he said he recognized Levac from a Facebook post previously shared by his mother-in-law.

Levac was bound by court conditions during the time of the alleged incidents. Police issued a public alert months before to say he was a "high risk to re-offend sexually and/or violently."

Another witness was Levac's next door neighbour. He testified he saw a girl of a similar description to the victim enter Levac's residence, and that he saw her leave again a few days later.

The defence attempted to highlight inconsistencies between both witness' testimony during cross-examination.

The last two witnesses were Regina Police Service members who were present during a search of Levac's residence.

The first of them testified that Levac's mother answered the door when they came to search and that she was initially cooperative.

The sergeant said they were mostly searching in Levac's room and found all but one item on the warrant: a cell phone. At that point they were going to go into Levac's mother's room. The witness said his mother was a little hesitant at that point, and said that she and Phillip respect each other's privacy and there wasn't any reason he would go into her room.

The witness then entered the mother's room and found the phone in the first drawer she checked in.

The second cop to testify was an investigator for the Forensic Identification Unit. He was responsible for photographing the scene and handling physical evidence. He testified they were looking for recording devices, bedding and a cell phone, all of which police found at the residence.

They also seized more items like a partially empty box of condoms and a box of photographs, he said.

He also testified no male DNA was found on swabs from the alleged victim's sexual assault kit, but that her DNA was found on the sheets and comforter.

The cross-examination of both police officers involved only a few questions.

The judge-only trial is scheduled for two weeks and will resume on Monday.