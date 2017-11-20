Regina judge finds Phillip Levac guilty of sexually assaulting teen twice

Phillip Lionel Levac has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl twice in 2018.

Justice Graeme Mitchell delivered his decision Friday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

During the trial court heard that that Levac met the girl at the weight room in the Lawson Aquatic Centre. She said he approached her and asked for her number, offering to help her physically train.

He was 31 years old at the time but told her he was 28. He knew how old she was at the time of the sexual assaults, which happened at his mom's home on April 12 and April 15, 2018.

At the trial, Levac denied that he had any sort of sexual or romantic relationship with the teenager.

While there were 11 Crown witnesses, Mitchell noted that only two people know for certain what happened: the teenager and Levac, who offered "diametrically opposed versions."

"This is the classic 'he said, she said' scenario, so prevalent in prosecutions of sexual offences," Mitchell said.

However, after weighing all evidence he found the teen's account credible. Mitchell said Crown prosecutor Kelly Kaip had proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt on all counts.

"I find the DNA evidence to be extremely compelling," he said, noting the high level of the girl's DNA and what was almost certainly her blood on Levac's bed sheets. The only evidence presented by the defence was Levac's own testimony, which Kaip asked Mitchell to reject entirely.

Kaip cited Levac's record of honesty-based convictions and breaches of court orders. Kaip also pointed out that Levac lied by omission, telling his probation officer that he was engaging with the complainant but not revealing her age.

Levac has a history of sexual offences and had been released in the community on conditions. The judge said the record and his dishonesty cast doubt on his candour and believability.

He also pointed to several things unexplained by Levac:

Dozens of text messages sent in the dead of night between the two.

The transition of their conversation to Snapchat.

How Levac insisted there was no relationship but searched for moving companies the day after he received a text from the teen's mom telling him to stay away from her daughter.

The teen's knowledge about Levac's secret spot for his condom box and her exact knowledge of how many would be missing.

His cell phone being hidden in his mom's underwear drawer.

Defence lawyer Andrew Hitchock had argued that the case had not been proved beyond a reasonable doubt. He said there were inconsistencies in the teen's testimony and that his client had nothing to hide because he didn't wash his bed sheets before his arrest. He also asked the court why — if the girl had been raped once — would she go with Levac to his residence again?

Mitchell noted case law and news reports are full of examples of women far more mature than the teen, "who go back over and over again to be with men who have physically assaulted and violently abused them." He said that it might be hard for some to understand, but it does not erode the complainant's credibility.

Mitchell said he believed the teen when she testified that she feared Levac, who was much older than her, much larger than her and had been open about his time in custody.

Levac's case has been adjourned until June 26 to deal with sentencing matters.