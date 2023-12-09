New cultural centre in Pheasant Rump will be space to practise, preserve Nakota culture and language: chief

Not too long ago, anyone driving by the community of Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan wouldn't see much by way of infrastructure.

Now, though, there's a newly built gas station, a community recreation centre and a cannabis shop — and more is on the way.

Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation is getting funding to build a 7,800-square-foot Indigenous cultural centre to promote the Nakota language and culture, the province announced earlier this week.

It's one of nine new community infrastructure projects in Saskatchewan that will share more than $13.5 million in funding from the provincial and federal governments, the province said on Wednesday.

Pheasant Rump Chief Ira McArthur wants his community to be a place where people will choose to live, work and raise their families.

"We've really suffered the consequences of colonialism, and we've had a number of pretty tragic events in our past that stole away our opportunity to be able to retain and to continue to practise our language and culture," he said.

McArthur said the new cultural centre will be a place for people to learn about their Nakota culture and language. Among other things, it will host classes and have a ceremony area with an air infiltration system to allow for smudging, he said.

The area where the new cultural centre will be built. (Submitted by Ira McArthur)

Building up Pheasant Rump's infrastructure "is something that is needed and something that the government promised around 1990, when the reserve returned to its original lands," said McArthur.

"That never materialized for some reason."

Pheasant Rump was among the First Nations that signed Treaty 4 in 1874, but in 1901 the band was coerced by government officials into selling the entire land base granted by the treaty for less than half of market value to make room for white farmers. Residents were herded onto the nearby White Bear First Nation, where they remained for generations.

But after a land settlement agreement signed between the federal government and the descendants of the original band, Pheasant Rump was once again recognized as a band in 1990. The land it purchased under the agreement was granted reserve status soon after.

"In recent years we've really been challenging the federal government," said McArthur.

That means focusing "on the reconciliation aspect of the relationship that we have with Canada, and particularly with our treaties, and to give us the infrastructure and facilities … to revitalize and to promote our language and culture here in our community," he said.

In a news release announcing this week's funding, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser said reliable infrastructure is "key to building thriving communities."

The funding, including the money for Pheasant Rump's new cultural centre, is intended to build "a nurturing environment and safe spaces to connect with cultural traditions," Fraser's statement said.

McArthur hopes that local elders will be able to participate in decisions on what will happen in the new centre. But most importantly, he hopes the community's young people, and future generations, will be able to use the facility to learn about their culture and language.

"We want to be able to have stations throughout the facility that will be digital and so … children in particular [will] be able to press a button [and] you know, watch a video, hear songs, hear the language being spoken."

McArthur said with funding through another federal program for community cultural spaces, Pheasant Rump is also building a safe space for women, girls and two-spirit people.

Plans are also underway for a new safe space for women, girls and two-spirit people on Pheasant Rump Nakota Nation. (Submitted by Ira McArthur)

"In Indigenous communities everywhere, there's issues that we have to confront … not only as leadership but as men, as women, as families, that our female relatives are in danger," said McArthur.

"They aren't allowed to be who they are, and they're not allowed to express themselves.… This is something that we wanted to correct by having a space that was specifically dedicated for them, and for our two-spirited relatives as well."

The new cultural centre is still in the tendering process. The community is waiting for bids, with a closing date set for Dec. 15.