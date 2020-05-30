New guidelines for places of worship, childcare revealed ahead of Phase 3 date

The province has unveiled its guidelines for childcare and worship spaces ahead of Saskatchewan's Phase 3 date, scheduled for June 8.

Childcare

The childcare guidelines include limits on the amount of children allowed, cleaning guidelines and drop-off/pick-up guidelines. No more than 15 children will be allowed in a daycare.

"This may mean 15 children per facility or, in the case of larger facilities where area permits, a facility reconfigured to allow a maximum of 15 children in one defined area," per the guidelines.

The guidelines say the same staff and children should remain together as a group throughout the day. Fewer toys should be made available to children as well, so as to reduce shared surfaces, and parents should limit entering the daycare unless absolutely necessary.

As for screening staff and kids, that's not required.

"Checking temperatures, detailed screening or requiring COVID-19 testing of children and staff are not required or recommended at this time based on current evidence," according to the guidelines.

Snack or meal time is likely going to look different too. The province is suggesting staggered meal times to avoid having everyone eat at the same time.

"There should be no common food items (salt and pepper shakers). Meals should be served in individual portions to each child by a designated staff member," the guidelines read.

Places of worship

Places of worship can open again on June 8 if they can meet the province's guidelines. The guidelines are in place for indoor and outdoor worship, except where there's more specific guidance like the province's guidelines on drive-in and remote worship services.

Faith-based institutions in Saskatchewan can open at one-third of the occupancy rate of the building with a maximum of 30 individuals being allowed in.

Singing is not recommended. If people do, the province said they must wear masks. Handshakes or any physical contact and passing around a communal donation bowl are not permitted.

The province said communion is a challenging issue.

"Faith communities centred on a communion ritual must exercise extreme caution if they wish to proceed with offering communion," the guidelines read.

"Denominations or families of churches wishing to offer communion at this time will be required to develop protocols by which the communion can be offered in a way that safeguards the health of the communicants and celebrant."