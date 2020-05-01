Here's what is included in Phase 2 of Saskatchewan's reopening plan

Next Tuesday is to be the start of Phase 2 of Saskatchewan's reopen plan, a five-phase project to bring the provincial economy back online.

While a provincial public health order remains in place that includes physical distancing measures, Phase 2 means businesses like clothing stores, hair salons and pawn shops are able to open as of May 19.

The province said on May 11 that Lloydminster will join the rest of the province and proceed with Phase 2 of the reopening after Phase 1 in the city was delayed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a hospital.

Lifting of restrictions does not apply to La Loche, which is still managing an outbreak. The North West Communities Incident Command Centre started putting up road checkpoints last month as the outbreak started.

The province has since restricted non-essential travel in the north and taken over the checkpoint staffing with employees from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Phase 2

Since first announced in late April, the province has updated its guidelines on what is permitted in Phase 2 of its five-stage reopening plan, including allowing shopping malls to open and letting customers return purchased items.

Change rooms and washrooms will also reopen, with increased cleaning.

Guidelines were also added for drive-in or remote worship services, allowing worshippers to come together as long as they stay in their vehicles and physically distance. Food or beverage services are off limits, too.

Greenhouses are also allowed to open, if crowd control cordons — like tape or cones — are used to help physically distance customers in line and one-way aisles are implemented. The businesses must also offer online or telephone orders as an alternative.

Guidelines for farmers markets were added, letting them operate under a lengthy list of conditions. Among them, vendors must set up with "adequate distance between booths to ensure physical distancing can be maintained." They must also discontinue food sampling and store their food products away from customers until the time of purchase. Reusable bags, cups and containers are prohibited as well.

Thrift stores are also able to reopen, under strict cleaning guidelines. Second-hand items are to be laundered on the hottest setting possible. If that's not an option, donated items need to sit in a separate bin for at least 72 hours before being placed on a sales rack.

The government also made changes to boating rules in the province.

Passengers in boats now do not have to be from the same household, but "need to maintain as much separation as possible."

Originally, the province had said people would only be allowed to go boating with others from their household.

See the full reopening plan, including the tweaks made May 8, here:

Phase 1

Phase 1 of the reopen plan started on May 4, allowing medical services including dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, opticians, podiatry, occupational therapy and chiropractic offices to reopen.

A surge in cases prompted the province to delay the launch of Phase 1 of its plan in La Loche and Lloydminster. The province has said it will evaluate the reopening plan as COVID-19 evolves.

Phases 3-5

Phases 3 to 5 do not yet have starting dates.

Businesses like gyms and child-care centres are in Phase 3. Restaurants can also open then at 50 per cent capacity in Phase 3.

Phase 4 includes businesses like bingo halls and casinos.

Phase 5 is the lifting of long-term restrictions.