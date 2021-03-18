Sask. enters Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine delivery plan weeks earlier than expected

Saskatchewan started vaccinating the general population. As of 12 p.m. CST Thursday, anyone in Saskatchewan who is 67 or older can book a vaccine online or by phone.

Targeted vaccinations are also now available to clinically extremely vulnerable people, and people in emergency shelters and group homes.

Those booking an appointment will need a Saskatchewan health card and an email or cellphone. Those without an email or cell phone can call 1 (833) 727-5829.

People who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable will receive a letter with instructions for booking an appointment. That includes organ transplant recipients and people with specific cancers.

The move to vaccinate the general public comes weeks earlier than expected; the government originally expected Phase 2 of the vaccination plan to begin in April at the earliest.

Phase 2 is focused on vaccinating the general population by age, starting with the oldest while opening up the age sequencing to younger populations as more vaccines become available.

Those in Phase 1 will remain eligible for a vaccine. The government says once someone is eligible for a vaccine, they will remain eligible to book an appointment any time.

The government says clinics will expand across the province in weeks to come.

Province introduces vaccine leave

The Saskatchewan government has amended the Occupational Health And Safety Regulations to allow for paid time off from work for an employee to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Effective immediately, workers are entitled to three consecutive hours leave during working hours to get their shot.

Workers are entitled to more than three consecutive hours if the employer determines the circumstances warrant a longer break from work.

Nurses administer AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic at REAL in Regina. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Additionally, workers do not lose any pay or other benefits while receiving a COVID-19 shot.

"We want to ensure that everyone in the province gets vaccinated," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said in a statement. "The amendment today ensures workers also have paid time off during the work hours to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."

(CBC News Graphics)

