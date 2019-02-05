Saskatoon MP sponsoring petition calling for stable federal funding for feminist organizations

A Saskatoon MP is sponsoring a petition calling on the federal government to supply long-term stable funding for "feminist women's organizations" like sexual assault centres.

The petition was started by the Saskatoon branch of Women's March Canada and has been endorsed by Saskatoon MP Sheri Benson.

Benson said petitions are a great way for her to interact with and listen to the communities she represents.

"The federal government has stepped up and said on a number of occasions that they want to tackle the issue and they want to deal with gender based violence," she said. "One of the pieces that's been missing is that ongoing, secure funding so groups don't have to go from project to project."

Benson said women's centres can be supported through federal and provincial funding.

"The conversation around technically how to do it in the best way possible needs to include those who know the issue and have been on the front lines."

The petition was launched online on Jan. 24, 2019. It had garnered 60 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

Lisa Miller is the executive director of the Regina Sexual Assault Centre. (Submitted by Lisa Miller)

The Regina Sexual Assault Centre is one organization that could benefit from steady federal funding. The centre currently gets around 70 per cent of its funding from the provincial government, according to executive director Lisa Miller.

"[We] then have to supplement that with fundraising activities and donations from individuals, as well as continuously applying for one-time project based grants," she said.

Miller said that always having to apply for grants puts pressure on the programming and sometimes prevents the centre from being, "what the community or the population needs."

Miller said she could think of six grants off the top of her head that the centre applied for last year. She said the applications require a lot of information and a lot of work.

Benson said she worked in the non-profit sector for 25 years and understands the struggle of taking time away from the important work to fill out grants.

The wait list for counselling at the centre is four months long, according to Miller. That's one of the things she said she would love to change, along with hiring a full-time education and outreach coordinator.

"It isn't just counselling that our counselors provide it is also advocacy. It is accompaniment to police interviews. It's hospital appointments. It's a lot of things. And so there are a lot of individuals that are missing out on those benefits because of those wait-lists," she said.

CBC has reached out to the Saskatoon chapter of Women's March Canada for comment on this story.