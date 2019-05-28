Petition demands re-instatement of Saskatchewan's head pediatrician

Dr. Laurentiu Givelichian was front and centre earlier this month as the media was welcomed into see the newly completed Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

"This represents a dream come true," Givelichian, who was then head of pediatrics at the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said on May 2. "Today the dream really comes through for all of us."

Two weeks later, he lost his position.

Givelichian was the department head of pediatrics for the SHA and the department head of pediatrics in the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine.

"Saskatchewan Health Authority and the College of Medicine can confirm there has been a change in the Department of Pediatrics. The appointment of Dr. Laurence Givelichian as provincial head of the department has ended, effective May 17, 2019. His contributions during his time leading the department are appreciated," said SHA spokesperson Amanda Purcell.

CBC has reached out to Givelichian for comment but has not received a response.

He told the Saskatoon StarPhoenix on Monday, "I really don't know why this is happened."

When asked about the reason for the change in leadership, the SHA said, "since this is an internal personnel matter, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the College of Medicine are not able to provide further comments on this."

Construction on the $285.9 million hospital began in 2015. Since then, the hospital's foundation has raised $28.3 million to aid the construction, along with a $50-million donation by Saskatchewan-born billionaire Jim Pattison.

Once it opens in the fall, the building is expected to employ 72 doctors full-time over 20 specialty fields. The health authority is still recruiting for roughly 12 full-time positions.

Givelichian was championed on the Children's Hospital's website for his role in making the facility a reality.

"He may not operate a crane or pour the concrete but Dr. Laurence Givelichian has been a driving force behind Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan for almost a decade," the site said.

Online petitioners demand re-instatement

As of Tuesday afternoon, an online petition demanding Givelichian's re-instatement had more than 1,200 digital signatures .

"The decision to remove him from this position is extremely short-sighted on the part of the Saskatchewan Healthy Authority and the University of Saskatchewan and clearly does not take the well-being of patients or their families into account," the petition reads in part.

"This man stood beside my son in NICU! So now I will stand beside him," wrote a signatory named Cathleen B.

"This doctor has served this community extremely well. It is extremely unfair to the patients and staff to dismiss him without a fair and public review," wrote Randy R.

"He has been so instrumental in the new hospital. This is not the time to be changing leadership. We need a strong base as we move into the new hospital!" wrote Chelsey F.

Health minister and SHA respond

Asked for comment, the office of Minister of Health Jim Reiter provided an emailed statement.

"I am not able to comment on human resource matters, which are handled by the Chief Medical Officer and the Dean of the College of Medicine," Reiter said.

"I want to extend my thanks to Dr. Givelichian for his work as department head and his on-going contribution to the clinical work that is strengthening pediatric care as well as his contribution to the new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital."

The SHA also thanked Givelichian in a statement.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority thanks Dr. Givelichian for his work as department head for pediatrics over the last few years on this important project, and his on-going contribution to the clinical work underway that is strengthening pediatric services and bringing the new Jim Pattison Children's Hospital to Saskatchewan."

Both Reiter and the SHA said the change will not affect the opening of the hospital this fall.

"More information on the appointment of an interim provincial head for the department will be announced as soon as possible," the SHA said in an emailed statement.

NDP concerned about unfilled positions

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said he is concerned about the number of positions that still have to be filled at the Children's Hospital, specifically three vacant leadership positions in pediatrics, the area lead, the department head and the program director.

"We've seen troubles in terms of recruiting general pediatricians and pediatric specialties as well as some real questions around some of the choices in terms of size of the hospital," Meili said.

Meili said he hopes to "get a clearer picture from the ministry" on what staff is in place and what is still needed before the hospital officially opens.

When it comes to the decision not to renew Givelichian's contract, Meili said he "wouldn't comment" on the SHA's decisions on personnel.