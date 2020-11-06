Petition calls for traffic lights at Albert Street crosswalk where woman was killed

A petition calling for new traffic lights has been set up in the wake of a young woman's death on Albert Street South in Regina earlier this week.

The 21-year-old woman died after being hit by a City of Regina excavator Wednesday morning while crossing the street on the 4500 block of Albert Street.

Ashley Gottselig, a friend and colleague, said the woman was using a crosswalk on the way to work when she was hit.

"There are several other members of our workplace who had just crossed over, and there were some who were going to cross over after her — it could have been any of us," she said.

Gottselig has launched an online petition asking for traffic lights — or at minimum, pedestrian lights — at the crosswalk on the 4500 block of Albert Street.

"A lot of people don't even know that there is a crosswalk there and that pedestrians have the right of way," she said. "If there were traffic lights, it would force everybody to stop and you'd for sure have a safe way to cross the street."

There are schools nearby, Gottselig added, so students also often cross at that same spot multiple times a day, making lights a benefit to many.

On Nov. 4, 2020, people gathered at a roadside memorial for a young woman who died after being struck while crossing Albert Street. (Sharon Gerein/CBC )

Gottselig said people who work in the area have been trying for years to get the city to put up some kind of lights at that crossing. This time around, she hopes the added support helps bolster the request.

"We aren't the only ones who have understood it to be a problem," she said, noting the thousands of signatures the petition has gathered. "If anything is going to come out of this tragedy, why not this? Why not save more lives?"

Mayoral candidates making political promises

The city offered its condolences to the woman's family, but has refused to comment on the collision or the petition, citing an ongoing police investigation.

Some mayoral candidates are promising to put up lights at that crosswalk if elected.

"If given the honour to serve Regina citizens again, I will immediately begin the process to ensure a lighted crosswalk is installed in the area to protect pedestrians and drivers alike," incumbent candidate Michael Fougere wrote in an emailed statement Friday morning.

Candidate Jerry Flegel took to Facebook to share his thoughts.

"I think it goes without saying that the city should immediately look into installing some form of crosswalk or pedestrian lights or some other crossing here to make this busy intersection safer for everyone including drivers and walkers," Flegel wrote in a post on Thursday.

Candidate Tony Fiacco is also on board.

"Absolutely, I feel that the intersection at Save On Foods needs to have, at the very least, a lit pedestrian crossing or perhaps even street lights installed as soon as possible," Fiacco wrote in an email Friday afternoon.

Mayoral candidate Darren Bradley didn't offer comment, but said he has already signed the petition.

CBC News has requested comment from the remaining mayoral candidates.