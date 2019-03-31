The plane recovery on Peter Pond Lake was completed this weekend, as the aircraft took its final trip to its Saskatoon home at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum.

The idea to recover the plane started with the museum but it took a full community, and long-lost special items were found.

"It's always been something my mother and I thought about," Linda Kapusta said. "It was just sort of ideas in the back of our head."

On August 20, 1959, pilot Ray Gran and conservation officer Harold Thompson set out to fly from Buffalo Narrow to La Loche. While on route the plane crashed into Peter Pond Lake.

Harold Thompson, a conservation officer, and pilot Ray Gran were the two people that died in a plane crash in 1959. (Submitted photos)

59-years-later, the daughter of the pilot, Linda Kapusta and her husband Don set out to find it while Linda's mother was still alive. They located it at the end of July, 2018, the same day her mother passed.

After RCMP recovered remains in January, 2019, Marcella and Ray were laid to rest together.

"It's been an amazing year," Linda said. "It's well beyond what we ever hoped for or thought would happen."

The plane crashed while Marcella was pregnant with Linda. Now, Linda has mementoes from her father; including his license and most importantly, his wedding band - found in a very unlikely place.

From left: Doug Chisholm, Martin Gran, Mike Fletcher, and Don Kapusta. The recovery wouldn't have happened without Mike Fletcher and Garry Kozak all volunteering, Kapusta said. ( Submitted by Donald Kapusta)

The Saskatchewan Aviation Museum recovered the plane with the volunteer help of National Geographic diver Mike Fletcher and people from the surrounding villages of Buffalo Narrows, Michel and Dillon.

The town of Buffalo Narrows had ploughed an ice road at no cost for the group. When that road became too muddy to use, the town of Michel on the other side of the lake made a road on their side.

Family members from both the Thompsons and Grans were there during the recovery efforts.

"It's been a very emotional journey," Dorrin Wallace, president of the museum board, said. Wallace worked in the area for decades. He first heard the story while working with Ray Gran's brother in 1967, Wallace said.

"I had no expectation that first off they would ever find the airplane and secondly that I would ever be involved," he said.

The recovery diving site was located on Peter Pond Lake, outside of the towns of Michel and Buffalo Narrows. (Submitted by Donald Kapusta)

The rig used to lift the plane was designed by the primary diver, Wallace said. And the locals helped dig the holes in the metre-thick ice. Then the plane was secured and when the families were satisfied with the artifacts search, then the plane could be raised.

"It's just fabulous. I mean, first of all to be found," Arleen Mar, formerly Thompson, said.

Mar is one of 13 siblings with Harold Thompson and said she still thinks about how Harold could be alive today if the plane didn't crash.

"It was closure because the plane was found," she said. "Over the years, we've had reports on the radio...we had our hopes up and didn't get closure. So now it's closure."

"And he'll be in heaven with his brothers and sisters and his parents," Mar said.

Martin Gran with the tail of the plane that crashed carrying his uncle in 1959. (Submitted by Martin Gran)

Being out there was overwhelming, Perry Heapy said. Heapy is the son of conservation officer Harold Thompson and Arleen's nephew.

"It's hard to explain," Heapy said. "It's feelings that a person, that I've never run across before."

The main diver was able to recover items such as a key holder believed to be Harold Thompson's, pieces of leather, a wrist watch and timepiece, and a commercial pilot's license belonging to Ray Gran.

Moose meat for lunch

During the dive recovery efforts, the families were starting to get tired of fast food. Allison Woods-Janvier overheard and decided to cook for them. Together with her friend Rose, they brought out a pot of moose meat stew and bannock.

"Then of course my friend Rose said 'We should cook again tomorrow.' So we did," Woods-Janvier said.

"We all got to know each other that way," she said. "There was a lot of laughter, there was, you know, some tears because some of the moments were very emotional. Especially when they pulled out the first pontoon, I know I cried."

Woods-Janvier's late grandfather knew Dorrin Wallace from Wallace's time working in Buffalo Narrows as well, so she said she was able to build that connection.

People from Michel prepared food on site for those diving and helping. (Submitted by Martin Gran)

"It was amazing food," Martin Gran said. Gran is the nephew of the pilot Ray.

"We were forever grateful," he said. "They even asked us to eat first. It was such an honour to have them share that with us."

Gran grew up thinking only he and his wife wanted to recover the plane, he said, and thinks Don and Linda Kapusta probably felt the same way.

"But there was a whole town up there," he said. "The village of Michel and the Dene people were just so key to this whole thing and just amazed us all."

The pilot's wedding ring

One key item the Kapusta's were hoping for was Ray Gran's wedding ring. 20 metres underwater after 60 years was a long shot, but they were hopeful.

It was a long shot to recover the wedding ring, Don Kapusta said. But on the last day possible, it was found. It was meaningful to the pilot's late wife Marcella to have it recovered. (Submitted by Donald Kapusta) After pulling items for days, the diver Mike Fletcher was not able to recover a ring.

On the final day of the recovery, the diver hooked straps onto the plane to hoist it up.

When the plane arrived at the surface, the wings had to be cut in order to fit through the hole in the ice.

The wings were cut and hoisted up vertically, Martin Gran said. Then someone saw the ring.

The ring was sitting balanced on the edge of the wing.

"It was a very spiritual, very moving experience and I was overwhelmed," Gran said. "The odds of that ring being hung up on that plane are just astronomical."

"It was so emotional. Everyone was hugging and in tears," he said. "I can't even describe that feeling. I've never experienced that ever in my life. Everyone was so amazing."

"It's really kind of surreal and unbelievable," Linda said.

Ray Gran was flying that Cessna on Aug. 20, 1959. He and conservation officer Harold Thompson left Buffalo Narrows en route to La Loche, Sask.

The Cessna 180 was transferred from the ice onto a trailer and driven by volunteers from Michel to the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum based in Saskatoon. The plane is on display in its current form before being restored. (Submitted by Donald Kapusta)

The Cessna 180 arrived at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum in Saskatoon on Friday night and was viewed by some of the public Saturday.

Dorrin Wallace says he hopes to put it on display as-is for about a year before salvaging as much as possible and restoring it.

"I didn't know if we would get the mission accomplished," Wallace said. "And to be very honest—when the diver finally got good pictures of the airplane on day three, I saw the pictures I was ready to give up on the project because the airplane is so badly damaged."

While leaving the site, Don Kapusta and Martin Gran requested the pilot fly over the area one last time. (Submitted by Donald Kapusta)

As Martin Gran and Donald Kapusta were leaving the town, they requested to fly over the area for one last thank you and goodbye. It felt like leaving family, Gran said.

"They would do anything for us and they all wanted to see a resolution to this mystery," he said.

Gran hopes to take his family up there in the future to visit and continue passing the story forward.

"I'm at a loss for words," Gran said. "Just flying over the last time and seeing the village and the whole area below and knowing what they had done to make that story happen was really, really special."