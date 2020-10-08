Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation on lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak declared

The Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) is on lockdown after an outbreak of COVID-19 in the area. The outbreak is linked to gatherings at Full Gospel Outreach in Prince Albert, Sask., and was declared Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, PBCN is on lockdown indefinitely. Incoming cars will be searched and only band members and residents will be allowed in, according to a memo posted to the band's Facebook page.

Residents are allowed to leave for food on designated days and for medical appointments. No gatherings are allowed.

PBCN has also closed schools. Kistapiskaw Elementary School and Kimosom Pwatinahk Collegiate, both in Deschambault Lake, are temporarily closed with a tentative reopen date of Monday, Oct. 19.

The PBCN education director, the chief and council recommended this precautionary measure, according to another Facebook post from the band's page.

PBCN is about 420 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.