Sask. SPCA establishes emergency food bank for pets to help owners struggling during pandemic

COVID-19 has created financial challenges for many residents in Saskatchewan, which can also affect their furry companions.

To help people who struggle with their pet food bills, the Saskatchewan SPCA has launched a provincial emergency pet food bank.

"We recognize that there is a need out there for folks who have pets that are maybe in need of some assistance as well," said Josh Hourie, the community relations co-ordinator with the animal welfare charity.

"Our ultimate goal is to keep families together. And from our perspective, families include the furry members as well."

The project, announced by the SPCA Wednesday, along with a fundraising campaign, is running in co-operation with Saskatchewan food banks to help pet owners meet their animals' nutritional needs, in hopes they won't have to bring the pets to a shelter or rescue.

Emergency pet food in Saskatchewan

There are already some smaller pet food banks in the province, said Hourie, but nothing on a provincial scale.

Melville & District Food Bank president Colleen Gorecki says her organization — which serves people in the city of Melville and surrounding rural areas — has been providing emergency pet food to clients for about four years.

But the demand for pet food has increased since COVID-19 hit, she says, and people shouldn't have to give up their pets just because they are struggling to pay for their food.

"Especially with our seniors, it's something that brings some comfort in their lives right now with this situation," said Gorecki.

"So they can stay in and … have a pet with them."

Eight food banks on board so far

Gorecki's organization is one of eight food banks in the province that have already signed up to take part in the Saskatchewan SPCA's program.

Others include the Carlyle & District Food Bank, Fort Qu'Appelle Food Bank, Maple Creek Food Bank, Moosomin Food Share, Nipawin Salvation Army Food Bank, Rosthern Good Neighbours Food Centre and Swift Current Salvation Army Food Bank.

Other food banks in Saskatchewan are welcome to participate, said Hourie.

Cash donations to the program will help with food purchases as well as transportation, he said, and some of the partner organizations also accept pet food directly at their locations.