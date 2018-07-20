Permanent memorial site at Broncos crash site sought, but no decision yet

A community foundation set up after the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash is hoping for a permanent memorial at the site.

Team spokesman Grant Bastedo says no decision has been made on a potential roadside marker.

The team was heading to Nipawin, Sask., for a semifinal game against the Nipawin Hawks. Their bus was travelling northbound on this highway. (Guy Quenneville/CBC News)

He says members of the Humboldt Strong Community Foundation are to meet in the fall to discuss the idea, although no date has been set.

Sixteen people died on April 6 when the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a tractor-trailer unit collided at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Another 13 people were injured in the collision.

A team photo of the Humboldt Broncos taken before the crash. (Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

RCMP have laid 29 criminal charges against the tractor-trailer's driver.

The Saskatchewan government allows memorial markers at highway right-of-ways for grieving individuals or families.