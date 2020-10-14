Percy Schmeiser, farmer known for fight against Monsanto, dead at 89
Schmeiser had Parkinson's disease before he died
Percy Schmeiser, whose name became synonymous with the legal fight against patent rights centred around Monsanto's genetically modified canola, has died.
John Schmeiser told CBC his father died Tuesday at the age of 89. Schmeiser had Parkinson's disease before he died.
The Saskatchewan farmer became famous in the late 1990s after agrochemical giant Monsanto took him to court. The company had found its genetically modified canola in Schmeiser's field but he had never paid for the right to grow it.
Schmeiser insisted the seeds had blown onto his field in the wind and that he owned them.
Monsanto sued him, and in the end, the case went all the way to the Supreme Court. It ruled the farmer had knowingly violated Monsanto's patent.
Recently, a movie based on Schmeiser's life was released.
WATCH archival video on Percy Schmeiser and his battle with Monsanto
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.