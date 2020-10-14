Percy Schmeiser, farmer known for fight against Monsanto, dead at 89

Percy Schmeiser, whose name became synonymous with the legal fight against patent rights centred around Monsanto's genetically modified canola, has died.

John Schmeiser told CBC his father died Tuesday at the age of 89. Schmeiser had Parkinson's disease before he died.

The Saskatchewan farmer became famous in the late 1990s after agrochemical giant Monsanto took him to court. The company had found its genetically modified canola in Schmeiser's field but he had never paid for the right to grow it.

Schmeiser insisted the seeds had blown onto his field in the wind and that he owned them.

Monsanto sued him, and in the end, the case went all the way to the Supreme Court. It ruled the farmer had knowingly violated Monsanto's patent.

Recently, a movie based on Schmeiser's life was released.

