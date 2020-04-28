Police seek information after Olds, Alta. man, 19, dies in crash near Pense, Sask.
A 19-year-old Olds, Alta. man is dead after a crash on a grid road near Pense, Sask.
RCMP say another vehicle may have been involved
White Butte RCMP were called to the scene around 4:30 a.m. CST Monday morning. The vehicle had rolled multiple times off the roadway, and the man was dead when they arrived.
Pense is located approximately 33 kilometres west of Regina.
RCMP said another vehicle may have been involved. They are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-781-5050, or to submit a tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.
