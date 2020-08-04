Pense loses bid to become first Sask. community named Hockeyville

Saskatchewan remains without a Hockeyville winner for another year.

Kraft named Twillingate, N.L. as this year's winner in an announcement on Saturday night, after receiving a record number of submissions in the contest.

Pense, about 30 kilometres east of Regina, still earns $25,000 for arena upgrades and $10,000 for equipment for being named in the competition's Top 4 earlier this month.

Saskatchewan has yet to have a community named "Hockeyville" since the contest's inception and community members rallied on Friday to make a final bid for support to become the first.

"I'm not going to lie, it was pretty disappointing," Pense Rink board member Graeme Crosbie said on Sunday.

"We felt like we had put together a really strong campaign. We thought we got the word out, like the whole province had our backs there."

Crosbie said it felt good knowing the provincial support was there and the messages of support continue to come in even though Pense was unsuccessful in its bid.

When it submitted its entry for the contest, the rink board sought to tell a story about why the arena was so special to the community.

The town of 500 lost its original arena in 1989 when it burned to the ground. Crosbie previously told CBC News people in Pense wanted another rink so badly, they raised money and built a new one — the current arena — in 15 months.

The brine pipes need to be replaced and the rink board hopes to re-level the ground around the arena. The work came with an estimated $300,000 price tag and about $106,000 was already raised in advance.

Crosbie said on top of the $25,000 from Kraft, investor W. Brett Wilson of Dragon's Den fame and a Saskatchewan expat, stepped up to match the total and encouraged others to do so.

You’ve managed to bring the rink board to tears with your generosity Brett... it is so, so appreciated. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SKisHockeyville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SKisHockeyville</a> <a href="https://t.co/08VMtKqL4e">https://t.co/08VMtKqL4e</a> —@pensehockey

"That alone is just, on the rink board, just sent us through a whole wave of emotion," he said.

"Even though the vote is done and the winner is announced, I don't think that this is done for us."

Crosbie said regardless of where the bid ended up, plans were going to go ahead with fundraising efforts. The weekly Chase the Ace raffles will continue and he hoped to see a planned dinner event go ahead next March.

He said a lot depends on what happens through the winter in terms of fundraising but he's optimistic about the chances of the renovation work starting by the arena's next spring off-season.

"Keep the love coming. As low as last night was and as last night felt, our spirits have been lifted this morning, not just from Saskatchewan but from across the country," Crosbie said.