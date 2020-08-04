Hockey rink in Pense, Sask., raises enough money for needed upgrades

The Saskatchewan hockey rink that was nearly named Hockeyville has raised the money it needs to pay for facility upgrades, fundraisers announced Monday.

Less than 600 people live in Pense, Sask., a town located less than 30 kilometres west of Regina. The hockey rink there needs an upgraded brine piping system, and the ground around the facility needs to be relevelled.

Organizers of fundraisers for the Pense Memorial Rink announced Monday that they had surpassed their goal of $300,000 to cover the costs of the work.

"It's almost hard to put into words how it feels," said board member Graeme Crosbie. "When we started this about 18 months ago ... I never, ever, ever in a million years thought we'd get there in such a short order. So it's pretty incredible."

After receiving the quote for the necessary upgrades, the rink's board looked at it as a potential 10-year project, said Crosbie, noting that $30,000 per year (on average) "is still quite a lot of money" to raise.

Pense Memorial Rink had raised about $106,000 by the time it was nominated for Hockeyville early in the new year. By the time the winner of was announced last August, the rink had raised over $281,000, including $25,000 for finishing as a Hockeyville runner-up.

"We were receiving donation after donation from small companies, big companies, individuals that just wanted to help us out and saw what we had done with our campaign and thought we deserved a little bit more," said Crosbie.

Prior to Hockeyville, though, the Pense Rink board had submitted a funding application for $30,000 to the Richardson Foundation, the charitable subsidiary of Winnipeg-based agricultural giant Richardson International.

Late last week, the rink got a call saying its application to the Richardson Foundation was approved, officially putting its raised total past the $300,000 mark.

"It's a cliche, but we lost the battle to try to win the war," Crosbie said. "We didn't win the [Hockeyville] contest, but the support we received afterwards, I mean, it's almost equal to the dollar amount we would have received had we won the contest.

"We can't thank everybody enough for for their support."

Work around the arena will start next spring or early summer after the winter hockey season ends, he said.