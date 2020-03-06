Early morning fire engulfs two houses and a garage in Pense, Sask.
Firefighters are battling a fire in Pense, Sask., that has destroyed two homes and a garage.
The local fire department was alerted there was a fire around 4:45 a.m. CST
Firefighters are battling a fire in Pense, Sask., that has destroyed two homes and a garage.
The local fire department started receiving calls around 4:45 a.m. CST Friday and were still on the scene hours later as smoke and ash filled the air.
I’m on the scene of a multi-building fire in Pense. A resident tells me these were houses. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/cnH6QnclrS">pic.twitter.com/cnH6QnclrS</a>—@emilypasiuk
A person who lived in one of the houses said he has no idea how the fire started, but that everyone from his house was safe.
Pense is located about 30 kilometres east of Regina.
with files from Emily Pasiuk
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.