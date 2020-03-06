Early morning fire engulfs two houses and a garage in Pense, Sask.

Firefighters are battling a fire in Pense, Sask., that has destroyed two homes and a garage.

The local fire department started receiving calls around 4:45 a.m. CST Friday and were still on the scene hours later as smoke and ash filled the air.

I’m on the scene of a multi-building fire in Pense. A resident tells me these were houses. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/cnH6QnclrS">pic.twitter.com/cnH6QnclrS</a> —@emilypasiuk

A person who lived in one of the houses said he has no idea how the fire started, but that everyone from his house was safe.

Pense is located about 30 kilometres east of Regina.