Early morning fire engulfs two houses and a garage in Pense, Sask.
Saskatchewan

Firefighters are battling a fire in Pense, Sask., that has destroyed two homes and a garage.

The local fire department was alerted there was a fire around 4:45 a.m. CST

A house in Pense, Sask., was fully engulfed in flames Friday morning. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC)

The local fire department started receiving calls around 4:45 a.m. CST Friday and were still on the scene hours later as smoke and ash filled the air.

A person who lived in one of the houses said he has no idea how the fire started, but that everyone from his house was safe.

Pense is located about 30 kilometres east of Regina.

A garage was completely destroyed in the blaze. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC)

with files from Emily Pasiuk

