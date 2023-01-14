Death of man, 34, in Pelican Narrows, Sask., being investigated as a homicide

Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating the death of a man from Pelican Narrows, Sask., as a homicide.

RCMP says they were called early Wednesday morning, at around 2:25 a.m, for reports of an injured man at a home on Ballantyne Street in Pelican Narrows — about 374 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.

Offiers found a man with a life-threatening injury, the release said, who was taken to hospital.

Dalton Linklater, 34, was pronounced dead shortly after being brought to the hospital.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating his death as a homicide, and say they are working with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation "to relay steps residents can take to help stay safe," according to the release.

An increased police presence is to be expected during the investigation.