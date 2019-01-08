Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after death on Pelican Lake First Nation

A 24-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after reports of an altercation on the Pelican Lake First Nation.

RCMP were called to the First Nation Monday. Officers found the body of 39-year-old Nathan James Bill, according to a news release.

They also found Donya Hope Lewis with minor injuries. She was arrested at the scene, taken in for treatment and then released to police custody.

Police say the two had been in a relationship.

The major crimes unit is investigating along with blood spatter analysts. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Saskatoon.

Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday and is scheduled to be back on Feb. 12.

Pelican Lake is about 186 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.