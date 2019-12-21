Pelican Lake First Nation buys Saskatoon Fire Department truck

A First Nation community that has had to fight fires with a converted three-quarter ton truck now has a real fire truck, courtesy of the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The truck's sale was broadcast by Fire Chief Morgan Hackl on Twitter on Thursday.

The Pelican Lake First Nation, located about 230 kilometres north of Saskatoon, has made extensive efforts in improving its emergency response services in the last year, it said in a news release.

"We needed a fire truck to allow us to train up to our next level of firefighting certification," Pelican Lake First Nation chief Peter Bill said in the news release.

The press release said the band has not been able to secure emergency service support agreements from other nearby communities.

The band has trained 17 people in setting up a landing pad for STARS air ambulance. An additional 22 band members have participated in the first level of volunteer firefighting courses.

The band, which said the nearest ambulance service is 55 kilometres away, also started a first responder training program, which 15 members participated in.

Participants are already providing emergency response services in the community, according to the press release.