Man charged with 2nd-degree murder on Pelican Lake First Nation

A man on the Pelican Lake First Nation has been charged in the alleged homicide of a relative.

RCMP from the Spiritwood detachment were called to a home in the community on Saturday following a report that a man had suffered life-threatening injuries.

When police and EMS arrived, the man had died from his injuries.

One man was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in Spiritwood provincial court on Tuesday morning.

The man's death is still under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 9 in Saskatoon.

Pelican Lake First Nation is about 130 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.