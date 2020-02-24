Regina police arrest alleged peeping Tom after cameras found in Tim Horton's restroom

A 42-year-old man is facing two counts of voyeurism charges after Regina police discovered and seized cameras from a Tim Horton's bathroom on two separate occasions on Jan. 20 and Feb. 2.

Police say they were called to the 5800 block of Rochedale Boulevard on Jan. 20 after an electronic device had been discovered in the women's washroom. An employee of the Tim Horton's on that block confirmed that was where the incidents happened.

"The management believed the device was a camera, which appeared to have been placed to capture images of persons using the toilet," a news release from the Regina Police Service reads.

"This washroom is in an area where both staff and public have access, but the camera was placed in a location where it would not have been discovered easily by staff in regular cleaning duties."

The camera was seized along with a power pack for the device. The tech crimes unit began investigating.

Police were called about another camera at the same business on Feb. 3. This time, staff were able to provide a security video and the suspect was identified.

The 42-year-old man is charged with two counts of voyeurism. He was released on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

The accused has no connection to the business or anyone connected to it, police said.

Police say they are trying to identify and locate potential victims, ranging from youths to seniors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.