Pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously injured Friday morning in Regina: police
Police say they were called to Ninth Avenue E. at about 10 a.m. CST.
Regina police say a pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Friday morning.
Police say officers were called to Ninth Avenue E. at around 10 a.m. CST. The avenue was shut down from Lacon street to Roshwell Street in both directions Friday morning, but was later reopened.
EMS took the pedestrian to hospital with what police say are "serious injuries."
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.