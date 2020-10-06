Man dead after collision near Delisle, Sask.
A 66-year-old man was found dead along Highway 7 Monday night after a car struck him.
Police arrived at the scene at Delisle, Sask., at around 11:00 p.m. CST. The Delisle Fire Department and EMS also attended to the scene.
The highway was closed for nearly six hours that night, but has since reopened. RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.