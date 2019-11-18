Regina councillor points to planning after 2 pedestrians hit by vehicles in the same weekend

Danger may be closer than it appears for pedestrians in the vehicle-heavy culture of Saskatchewan and Western Canada, according to a Regina city councillor.

Andrew Stevens says he has seen — and experienced — the situation several times: a pedestrian crosses the street and the vehicle in one lane stops but the vehicle in the other doesn't.

"The City of Regina, like many other cities — especially in Western Canada, we are fixated on vehicle and car traffic," Stevens said.

"When we think about planning, we think about mobility. We think more about the rights of vehicles and how they get around the city, I would argue, than we do about pedestrians and certainly more than cyclists."

Stevens made the comments Monday after two pedestrians were hit by vehicles in Regina over the weekend.

A 66-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night at the clearly marked intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Robinson Street. No charges have been laid against the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle but the investigation is ongoing.

Then on Saturday, a 51-year-old woman was struck while attempted to cross Victoria Avenue near Embury Street. One vehicle stopped for the woman but another kept driver and struck the woman. She was still in the hospital Monday but her injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

A 54-year-old woman was issued a ticket under The Traffic Safety Act for failing to stop while another car had stopped for a pedestrian.

Stevens sits on the city's public works and infrastructure committee, the body responsible for advising and setting policy on roadways and traffic.

The city's role would be education and making sure there is adequate lighting and signage with pedestrian traffic, Stevens said. But even when these steps are taken, motorists blow through intersections anyway, he said.

"My wife frequently tells me stories about this. I've experienced that, the idea that you should have to stop doesn't often occur to people," Stevens said.

Both incidents this past weekend happened while it was dark and on roadways that see heavy traffic every single day.

That section of Victoria Avenue will see just under 33,000 motorists in a 24-hour period. The section of Dewdney Avenue where the man died could see anywhere from 15,550 to 17,600 cars during the same time.

Both streets are long and wide, with both accommodating double-lane traffic on either side.

"We need walkability, sidewalk signs, lights and frankly we need to constrict the width of roads," Stevens said.

"You can do that quite simply by adding bus lanes and dedicated bike lanes and just by design, that construction can act as a traffic calming measure."

Fifteen pedestrians were killed in Saskatchewan last year. There were 11 pedestrians killed in Regina between 2013 and 2018. None were reported last year, according to SGI.