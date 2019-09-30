Pedestrian killed by semi-trailer on Highway 33 in Stoughton, Sask.

A woman has been killed on Highway 33 after being hit by a semi-trailer in Stoughton, Sask., on Monday.

Weyburn RCMP said the incident happened near a Co-Op gas station at about 7 a.m. CST.

Police said the semi-trailer stayed at the scene.

Saskatchewan RCMP's traffic reconstruction unit and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service were processing the collision scene Monday morning.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released.

Stoughton is about 140 kilometres southeast of Regina.