Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina

A 24-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina Sunday morning.

The vehicle was heading eastbound when it struck the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Earlier, Highway 1 was blocked in both directions near White City while the incident was under investigation.

The highway has since been reopened.

RCMP collision re-constructionists are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

White City is about 15 kilometres east of Regina.