Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina

Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina

A 24-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina Sunday morning.

24-year-old man died at scene

CBC News ·
The vehicle involved was travelling eastbound when the pedestrian was hit. (CBC)

A 24-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina Sunday morning.

The vehicle was heading eastbound when it struck the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. 

Earlier, Highway 1 was blocked in both directions near White City while the incident was under investigation.

The highway has since been reopened. 

RCMP collision re-constructionists are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

White City is about 15 kilometres east of Regina.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us