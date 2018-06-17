Pedestrian killed on Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina
A 24-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Regina Sunday morning.
24-year-old man died at scene
The vehicle was heading eastbound when it struck the pedestrian.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Earlier, Highway 1 was blocked in both directions near White City while the incident was under investigation.
The highway has since been reopened.
RCMP collision re-constructionists are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
White City is about 15 kilometres east of Regina.