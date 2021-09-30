Pedestrian killed on highway north of Prince Albert, Sask.

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on Highway 2 near Prince Albert, Sask., RCMP say.

The collision happened just before 9 p.m. CST, about six kilometres north of the city.

In a news release, RCMP said the orange SUV involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived, but a second vehicle stopped and stayed there.

The man who was hit died at the scene. His identity is not confirmed and an autopsy will take place later this week, RCMP said.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.