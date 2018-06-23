15-year-old pedestrian killed in Regina collision Friday

A 15-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in a collision in Regina on Friday night.

Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 10:40 p.m. CST on the 200 block of Sunset Drive.

The boy — a pedestrian — was confirmed dead after being transported to hospital by emergency medical services.

Police said the victim's family has been notified and his name will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.